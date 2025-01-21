MANOWAR Return To Istanbul In July Headlining Headbangers’ Weekend

Following their unforgettable 2023 performance in Istanbul, Manowar’s loyal Army Of Immortals in Türkiye demanded more - and more they will get!

Manowar will make a triumphant return to Istanbul for another magical night of true metal, headlining Headbangers’ Weekend with an exclusive headlining performance on July 4 at Istanbul Life Park.

With this exclusive festival show, Manowar will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first-ever performance in Türkiye at the historical Yedikule Zindanlari, the Yedikule Fortress.

“Twenty years ago, we wrote history with our Brothers and Sisters of Metal in Türkiye, and now we will write history again with an even bigger show!,” Manowar founder Joey De Maio explained. “Our Turkish Army Of Immortals has stood by us for years with boundless passion and determination. We will return with an explosive new production and an epic set, and the world will once again see and know the power of the Turkish Manowarriors!”

The show will feature a dazzling, career-spanning set celebrating highlights from the legendary albums Hail To England and Sign Of The Hammer, along with many other epic anthems. Tickets will go on sale at Bubilet soon. Stay tuned.

Fans should secure their tickets soon, so they won’t miss out on a night of pounding metal, unforgettable performances, and the unity of an army of true metal people.

For full tour details and ticket links click here for Leg 1 of the Blood Of Our Enemies Tour 2025 and here for Leg 2.

A limited number of Ultimate Fan Experience Upgrades are available for the 2025 Tour. They provide the most exclusive and personal Manowar experience. Check them out here.