MANOWAR Share New Preview Video For Upcoming Hell On Earth VI Blu-Ray / DVD; Preview Video Streaming

On April 16, 2019, Manowar performed as the first internationally renowned rock/metal band in Longyearbyen on the archipelago of Svalbard, Norway.

Longyearbyen is the northernmost year-round settlement in the world, near the Arctic Circle. The spectacular landscape, the overwhelming kindness of the locals and loyal fans traveling from around the globe, including South Africa, Brazil, Russia, Germany, Italy and many other countries made this an extraordinary event that the band and crew will never forget.

The video below is an excerpt taken from Manowar's upcoming Blu-ray/DVD/digital release, Hell On Earth VI, that celebrates their Final Battle World Tour 2019/2020.

A previously released clip from the upcoming release follows: