MANTAR Debut "Egoisto" Music Video

Celebrating the first year of their Metal Blade debut, Pain Is Forever And This Is The End, the guys in Mantar release their signature duo playthrough of "Egoisto". Check it out below:

Pain Is Forever And This Is The End is available on CD, LP, and digital formats. Order here.

Pain Is Forever And This Is The End tracklisting:

"Egoisto"

"Hang 'Em Low (So The Rats Can Get 'Em)"

"Grim Reaping"

"Orbital Pus"

"Piss Ritual"

"Of Frost and Decay"

"Walking Corpse"

"New Age Pagan"

"Horder"

"Odysseus"

"Odysseus" video:

"Hang 'Em Low (So The Rats Can Get 'Em)" video:

Mantar lineup:

Hanno Klänhardt - guitars, vocals

Erinc Sakarya - drums