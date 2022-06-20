MANTAR Release "Odysseus" Music Video

German metal duo, Mantar, have released a video for "Odysseus". The dark and atmospheric new hymn comes by way of the band's blistering new full-length, Pain Is Forever And This Is The End, set to drop on July 15 via Metal Blade Records.

The most diverse and multifaceted Mantar album to date, with their latest offering, guitarist/vocalist Hanno Klänhardt and drummer Erinc Sakarya take things to an entirely new level. Songs boast more melody and an array of guitar tones, influenced in no small part by the artists the pair covered on 2020's Grungetown Hooligans II collection which featured Mantar interpretations of songs from the likes of L7, Mudhoney, Sonic Youth, and The Jesus Lizard, formative bands from their respective youths. "I tried to tweak the guitar sound more according to each individual song and its respective mood," notes Hanno on the songwriting approach to Pain Is Forever And This Is The End. "We tried to steer away from 'metal sound' standards and more in a direction where you can hear different nuances in sound. I don't mean to be disrespectful, but we never were a part of any scene, therefore we don't 'owe' a certain sound to anyone." Hanno even sings on occasion, "instead of only screaming like a maniac."

Lyrically, tracks delve deep, pondering a variety of uncomfortable questions about mortality, spirituality, and the illusion of "belonging" in a world that's unraveling and growing more disjointed by the day. "People desperately cling to anything that promises you or at least makes you believe that you 'matter' in some way," notes Hanno, "that you are the master of the situation and that everything behaves as your own logic allows. We live in an interesting time where people have an unspeakable longing to find easy explanations to complex questions."

Elaborates Hanno of the themes driving the band's latest single, "'Odysseus' is about letting go, about a never-ending journey, about the feeling of never arriving, of being lost and doomed to live life in circles, and about the precious value of sleep."

Pain Is Forever And This Is The End will be available on CD, LP, and digital formats. See all options below.

• Box Set (ltd. 1000 w/ Gatefold LP, bonus LP, back patch, slipmat, 12" booklet, and poster)

• Digipak

• 180g Black vinyl

• Violet Marbled vinyl

• Light Blue Marbled vinyl (ltd. 500)

• White vinyl (ltd. 500)

• Orange Beige Marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - Season of Mist excl.)

• Leaf Green Marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EMP excl.)

• Twilight Blue Marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - Nuclear Blast excl.)

• Clear Ochre Brown Marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - Metal Blade Eu excl.)

• Maroon Red Marbled vinyl (US excl.)

Pre-order here.

Pain Is Forever And This Is The End tracklisting:

"Egoisto"

"Hang 'Em Low (So the Rats Can Get 'Em)"

"Grim Reaping"

"Orbital Pus"

"Piss Ritual"

"Of Frost and Decay"

"Walking Corpse"

"New Age Pagan"

"Horder"

"Odysseus"

"Hang 'Em Low (So the Rats Can Get 'Em)" video:

Mantar lineup:

Hanno Klänhardt - guitars, vocals

Erinc Sakarya - drums

(Photo - Matthis Van der Meulen)