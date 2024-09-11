MANTIC RITUAL To Reissue Executioner For 15th Anniversary On 2LP Vinyl

On October 4, the complete discography of Mantic Ritual will be reissued in a beautifully repackaged and expanded 2LP for the band’s debut album's 15th Anniversary, officially licensed from Nuclear Blast Records.

Plus, they’re adding the 2022 Heart Set Stone EP and a unreleased bonus track - the band's take on the Scorpions classic "Blackout" recorded during the Executioner sessions. Limited to 300 copies on Clear with Black Splatter vinyl. Includes 4-panel insert with lyrics, credits, extra photos and personal liner notes from the members recalling memories of the time.

Preorder here.

Mantic Ritual originally formed as Meltdown in Pittsburgh in 2005. Building a buzz with Northeast heavy metal fans over the next two years they moved across the country to Los Angeles in 2007, where performances alongside leaders of the budding Southern California thrash revival such as Warbringer, Fueled By Fire, and Merciless Death earned them attention from discerning metal audiences and a record deal with Nuclear Blast Records. Changing their name to Mantic Ritual, the quartet flew to Germany to record with producer Andy Classen, and released their full-length record Executioner in March 2009. Cover artwork provided by Colin Marks (Aborted, Exodus, Allegaeon).

Mantic Ritual fell apart after tours with Rotting Christ and Destruction in 2010. But reformed in 2021, with Carlos Cruz (Warbriner, Exmortus, Hexen) on drums, to release the 6-song Heart Set Stone. Now both albums, plus their unreleased cover of the Scorpions classic “Blackout” has been compiled in one set for (re)discovery and enjoyment.