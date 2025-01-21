MANTRIC MOMENTUM Feat. PYRAMAZE Vocalist Release New Single, Video “The Highest Mountain”

Melodic metallers Mantric Momentum have shared their new single and accompanying video “The Highest Mountain”, from the upcoming studio album, Alienized, set for release on February 14, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Guitarist Christer Harøy comments on the new release: “On our second album, “Alienized”, we continue to build on the foundation made from the first album: a mix of heavy riffs, twin guitars, melodic vocals and massive choruses”.

About the new single, he says: “We wanted to write an “anthem-esque” song; a driving heavy tune, still very accessible with hooks to sing along to.”

Mantric Momentum is the new melodic the heavy metal group centered around vocalist Terje Harøy (Pyramaze) and multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Christer Harøy (Divided Multitude, Crossnail).

With the debut album “Trial By Fire”, Mantric Momentum raised the interest of the Melodic Metal audience, delivering great songs, amazingly composed and arranged, with a big production.

“Alienized” will bring the band to the next level, with an even more bombastic production, handled by Mr. Jacob Hansen and a collection of songs where Terje’s superb singing together with the excellent songwriting skills of Christer make the difference!

The initial idea for Mantric Momentum first saw the day of light in 2011, when Christ Harøy co-wrote a song with Danish producer Jacob Hansen. The project was slow to come to life though, due to Christer's duties with the bands Divided Multitude, Teodor Tuff, and Crossnail.

Their first single, “Awaiting Tomorrow", was finally released in 2017 along with the track “Immortal”, with guest appearances from Yannis Papadopoulos (Beast In Black), Truls Haugen (Circus Maximus), Joey Vera (Fates Warning), and Ketil A Jensen.

The single “Temple Of My Fears” followed in 2020, this time with Christer playing all the instruments and featuring Ralf Scheepers on vocals. A third single, “Shattered”, was released in 2021 and featured Netta Laurenne (Smackbound, Laurenne/Louhimo) on vocals.

With these songs out there in the world, Christer got the itch to make a full-length album. For the vocal duties for the album, Christer wanted a full-time singer and permanent member, so he brought in his cousin and great friend, the Norwegian powerhouse Terje Harøy, who fronts Pyramaze. Christer and Terje have been working together on numerous projects and bands, so this was a natural fit.

Tracklisting:

“Prelude To Take-Off”

“Resilience”

“Alienized”

“The Highest Mountain”

“The Light”

“Come Undone”

“Time Is My Ally”

“Remember”

“Sirens’ Call”

“A Stronger Stance”

“Barricades”

“The Highest Mountain” video:

Lineup:

Terje Harøy – Vocals

Christer Harøy – Guitars, bass and drums

Guest appearances:

Frank Nordeng Røe – Drums on track 2 and 11

Jimmy Hedlund – Guitar solo on track 7 and 8

Magnus Karlsson – Orchestration on track 1