MARC LaFRANCE - "Northern Lights" Single To Benefit Canadian Forces Families

Marc LaFrance's latest single, "Northern Lights", will be available everywhere on June 25, but fans can pre-order the single as a download from iTunes now, from which all proceeds will be donated to Canadian Forces families via Support Out Troops. All the links are available here.

The latest work from LaFrance and long-time musical collaborator Roger Frankham, "Northern Lights" evokes the experience of someone separated from and missing their homeland. The song's narrator, who has been living and working outside his own country for years, has his spirit restored when he can finally return home.

In singing the part, Marc drew on his experiences from the road, entertaining the Canadian Armed Forces in remote locations around the globe. “The dedication that these men and women in our military bring to their jobs every day is truly inspiring. Yes, we were there to entertain, but we also stayed with them, ate with them, learned their stories firsthand, many were real eye openers. I came away from each tour with a totally new respect for how they help serve and protect, while they and their families often sacrifice so much.”

Marc has toured internationally with Randy Bachman, Bachman & Turner, and his own bands for five decades, representing Canadian music to the world. "Northern Lights" can be seen as Canadian-themed, but will also connect with anyone, anywhere, who has spent time away from a home and a family they love.

Accompanying Marc on the recording are some of Vancouver's finest session musicians including Cease & Desist bandmate Brent Howard, Thunderbird bandmates Kelly Stodola and Rob Becker, guitarist Roger Cranford, and keyboardists John Dean and Dave Stone (Max Webster, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow). The song was mixed by the acclaimed Michael Brauer (Rolling Stones, Coldplay) and mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound in New York City.

Marc LaFrance is a well-known and highly regarded music industry professional with a career spanning five decades. A drummer, vocalist, producer, and songwriter on over 100 albums, Marc has performed in over 1,000 recording sessions and countless live engagements for some of the world’s biggest artists including Alice Cooper, Cher, Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi, Carly Simon, Blue Murder, The Cult, David Lee Roth, Scorpions, Crowcuss, Chilliwack, Payolas, Loverboy, Trooper, Prism, Shari Ulrich, Bruce Miller, Straight Lines, Glass Tiger, Long John Baldry, Black Veil Brides, Michael Bublé's Christmas in New York, and many, many more. You may also recognize his voice from the internationally renowned video game series 'Guitar Hero'.

LaFrance’s powerful gift was first notably used when acclaimed producer Bob Rock enlisted him for the Mötley Crüe album Dr. Feelgood. With his tight control and impressive range, Marc’s vocals were seamlessly interwoven through every track - including massive superhit "Kickstart My Heart" Mr. Rock subsequently tapped Marc for vocal work on his most high-profile projects thereafter.

More Fun Facts:

• Marc sang background vocals on Poison’s “Unskinny Bop”

• Performed with two of Van Halen’s lead vocalists on two separate occasions, with David Lee Roth on A Lil' Ain't Enough album and with Sammy Hagar at the induction of Bachman & Turner into the Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame

• Performed for the Canadian Military in Sarajevo, Egypt and The Alert base in the Arctic (north pole) over the course of a month. A very moving experience because as well as performing for the military they also had the opportunely to hang with them and hear of their many experiences

• Warmed up Guns N' Roses at the first major show with Bachman & Turner at Sweden Rocks 2010 in front of thousands of people

• Recorded drums and background vocals on several albums for the legendary Long John Baldry