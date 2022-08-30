MARC URSELLI’S STEPPENDOOM Issue New Single Feat. HIGH ON FIRE’s MATT PIKE

Marc Urselli's exciting project SteppenDoom which blends indigenous throat singers from around the globe with the cream of doom metal have released a first track, “Etugen Eke & Od Ana”, featuring legendary axeman Matt Pike (High On Fire, Sleep) and Tuvan vocal legend Batzorig Vaanchigfirst "Zorigoo". The single is taken from the album SteppenDoom that will rise and soar over grasslands, seas, and cities on November 18, 2022. Preorder here.

“Etugen Eke & Od Ana” tells of the Mongolian Earth Goddess and the Goddess of Fire as incarnated by the two main artists performing this song.

Marc Urselli comments: "The first single 'Etugen Eke & Od Ana' is a song of many firsts: Matt Pike of Sleep and High on Fire was one of the first guitar players that I reached out to, it was the first time that he and I collaborated, and also the first time he ever did something with a throat singer", the project's mastermind explains. "Furthermore, it was one of the first songs I'd written for the project, and therefore it is only fitting that it is the opening track of the SteppenDoom album. Batzorig Vaanchig of Khusugtun is one the greatest throat singers alive today. Throat singing, or overtone singing, is the ancient folk singing technique from Mongolia, Tuva, and Siberia. Mongolians often sing around the campfire with lyrics about Mother Earth, animals and the elements in nature.

“'Etugen Eke & Od Ana' bridges the gap between the spiritual aspects of the Mongolian tradition and the wrath brought on by a creative powerhouse like Pike, which is exactly the kind of maelstrom that I wanted to bring to life. Even the title reflects this: Etugen Eke is the Mongolian earth goddess, while Od Ana is the Mongolian goddess of fire. It makes perfect sense that Batzorig Vaanchig brought the spirit of the earth and Matt Pike set it all on fire!"

Something wonderful is afoot when wolves howl, wild horses neigh, and seals bark through human spirit and voices. The exciting new SteppenDoom project from New York City and London-based Italian-Swiss audio engineer, sound designer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Marc Urselli sees the producer inviting and uniting eminent musicians from across the doom metal genre and legendary indigenous singers employing ancient throat signing traditions from around the globe.

Among many others, the renowned artists who answered three-time Grammy Award winner Marc Urselli's call include Matt Pike (Sleep, High On Fire), Aaron Aedy (Paradise Lost), Steve Von Till (Neurosis), Christopher Juul (Heilung), Dave Chandler (Saint Vitus), Lori S. (Acid King), and Scott "Wino" Weinrich (The Obsessed) from the metal side, as well as masters of throat signing such as Alash Ensemble, Batzorig Vaanchig "Zorigoo", HUUN-HUUR-TU, Tanya Tagaq, Albert Kuvezin (Yat-Kha), and Alexey Tegin.

The ancient art of throat singing carries on in the grasslands, tundras, and hearts of the people living in and with nature. Heavy metal was born in England's industrial heartlands to the pounding of steel hammers and the mechanised mining of coal. Yet both share a deep desire for freedom and human dignity.

Tracklisting:

“Etugen Eke & Od Ana”

“Garuda Khuresh”

“Agloolik Igaluk”

“Tamag & Ocmah”

“Imdugud In Shambhala”

“Peri To Ela Guren”

“Sedna & Eliduc” (bonus)

“A-dkar Theg Pa” (bonus)

