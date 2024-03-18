MARILLION - Further Details Revealed For Upcoming Live Release

earMUSIC is delighted to announce the release of Marillion's An Hour Before It’s Dark: Live In Port Zélande 2023, an audio-visual masterpiece showcasing the band's 2022 studio album, An Hour Before It's Dark, in its entirety.

Listen to "Reprogram The Gene" (Live in Port Zélande 2023) here, and watch the video below.

Since 2002, Marillion has welcomed their dedicated fans to very special weekends every two years: the Marillion weekend. On three consecutive nights, Marillion performs different shows with different setlists - each night, a full album is played from start to finish, including fan favorites and rarities. Fans travel from all over the world to be part of these truly amazing nights.

From Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19, 2023, the Marillion weekend took place at Center Parcs, Port Zélande, The Netherlands.

On Saturday night, Marillion performed their latest album An Hour Before It’s Dark in its entirety. Their impressive live shows, with stunning projections and laser effects, add to Marillion's reputation as being one of the leading musicians of today.

An Hour Before It's Dark: Live In Port Zélande 2023 will be released physically on 2CD Digipak, Blu-ray Digipak , DVD Digipak and, for the first time, 3LP Heavyweight Vinyl. Pre-order it here.

Founded in 1979, British rock band Marillion have, over the course of 20 studio albums, become one of the most commercially successful progressive rock bands of the 1980s and are still one of the most outstanding representatives of their genre. Marillion embraced the potential of the internet for both their commercial approach and to interact with their audience, long before most of their peers. They are purveyors of soulful, powerful, and deeply-moving music, with a long-standing reputation of impressive live shows and an imposing, faithful and loyal global fan base.

Tracklisting:

"Be Hard On Yourself"

"Reprogram The Gene"

"Only A Kiss" (Instrumental)

"Murder Machines"

"The Crow And The Nightingale"

"Sierra Leone"

"Care"

Encores:

"Estonia"

"Afraid Of Sunlight"

"Go!"

"The Space"

"Zeparated Out"

"Reprogram The Gene" (Live in Port Zélande 2023) video: