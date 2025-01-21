MARILYN MANSON Announces North American Spring Tour

Iconic rock legend, Marilyn Manson, has announced a 2025 North American spring tour in support of his new album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1. Prior to the May dates, Manson will head to Europe in February for a sold out tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 AM, local time here.

North American tour dates:

May

2 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

4 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

7 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

10 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

13 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

20 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

24 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Marilyn Manson’s 12th album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, is available now from Nuclear Blast Records. Stream and purchase here.