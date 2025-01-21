MARILYN MANSON Announces North American Spring Tour
January 21, 2025, 52 minutes ago
Iconic rock legend, Marilyn Manson, has announced a 2025 North American spring tour in support of his new album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1. Prior to the May dates, Manson will head to Europe in February for a sold out tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 AM, local time here.
North American tour dates:
May
2 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
4 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
7 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
10 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
13 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
20 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
24 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Marilyn Manson’s 12th album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, is available now from Nuclear Blast Records. Stream and purchase here.