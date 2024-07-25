MARK OSEGUEDA Featured In KERRY KING's From Hell I Rise Interviews: Chapter 5, Part 1 - "We Went There On A Mission To Do A Job, And We Did It Well"; Video

July 25, 2024, an hour ago

Slayer guitar hero, Kerry King, recently released his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, via Reigning Phoenix Music. King also launched a video interview series in support of From Hell I Rise.

In Chapter 5, vocalist Mark Osegueda answers questions relating to his experience working on the album. Watch below:

Watch previous chapters below:

Stream / purchase From Hell I Rise here.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"
"Where I Reign"
"Residue"
"Idle Hands"
"Trophies Of The Tyrant"
"Crucifixation"
"Tension"
"Everything I Hate About You"
"Toxic"
"Two Fists"
"Rage"
"Shrapnel"
"From Hell I Rise"

"Toxic" video:

"Residue" video:

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.



