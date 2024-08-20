MARK OSEGUEDA On Performing SLAYER Songs With KERRY KING - "I Just Try To Do My Best For The Slayer Legacy And The Fans Who Love Slayer"

In a new interview with Metal-Rules.com, Kerry King/Death Angel singer, Mark Osegueda, discusses the current state of Death Angel, the Kerry King collaboration, and his passion for Slayer. Read an excerpt from the chat below...

Metal-Rules.com: You’ve now been on tour with Kerry for a couple of months. What kind of feedback have you received from the fans, especially from the diehard Slayer fans?

Mark Osegueda: "The feedback since we’ve been touring has been absolutely incredible. A lot of people who have the record actually prefer the live performance, and it’s made them appreciate the record even more. Of course, many have seen us live and noticed our progression because we’re a relatively new band. How we work together and play off each other on stage has improved leaps and bounds over the last few weeks. So, when we’re up there, we’re like a machine, and we’re killing it. The fan reaction has been absolutely incredible.

"I’ve talked to many of the diehard Slayer fans, and they’ve said, 'We didn’t know what to expect, but you’re doing those Slayer songs justice.' That’s the main goal for me - obviously, to pull off what we did on the record live. But I know there are always going to be naysayers when it comes to Slayer’s material. When we perform live, you can see some of their faces gradually change by the end, and they’re like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.' To me, that’s a huge compliment.

Metal-Rules.com: So, how is it for you to sing the old Slayer stuff? Is it technically challenging for you?

Osegueda: "I love to do it. I love singing Tom’s stuff. I say that because I’m a Slayer fan, plain and simple. I think Tom has an iconic voice, one that I’ve always liked and respected. When I perform those songs, I try to do him justice. I’m very confident that I can do him justice. The most difficult part tends to be the phrasing, especially when he does the fast bits. There’s some rapid-fire delivery in those songs, and that’s probably the most challenging aspect. But range-wise, I think we’re pretty similar, though maybe some of my highs reflect younger Tom. I love doing it, for sure. As I said, I just try to do my best for the Slayer legacy and the fans who love Slayer."

Metal-Rules.com: Are there any Slayer songs you won’t be doing under any circumstances?

Osegueda: "Oh, I have no idea. That’s kind of up to Kerry, which songs we won’t do. I don’t know." [laughter]

Metal-Rules.com: Is there any Slayer song you would like to add to the setlist?

Osegueda: "Well, to tell you the truth, one of the songs I thought we’d never do, which blew my mind when it got brought into the fold, was 'Black Magic'. I was just like, 'Oh, we’ll never do that, but I love that song.' And when it was brought up for us to learn, I was like, 'Learn it? I got this.' That was probably the one I was most surprised about doing because it’s one of my favorite Slayer songs of all time."

Kerry King's debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, is out now via Reigning Phoenix Music.

