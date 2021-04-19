MARK SPIRO Streaming New Song "Traveling Cowboys"

Mark Spiro has announced the release of his new solo album, Traveling Cowboys, on May 7 via Frontiers Music Srl. Listen to the title track below, and pre-order/save Traveling Cowboys here.

Mark Spiro’s new solo album Traveling Cowboys comes about one year after the career spanning “Best of” album which Frontiers released as a celebration of this great songwriter’s career. Once again, Spiro continues his legacy of excellent songwriting, which he has always done in a very personal and heartfelt way.

"I didn’t really have a goal other than the same goal I always have. When I write I want to reflect the world around me in a unique way. Both the outside and the inner world. I want to paint a picture with lyrics in ways they have never been used and surround them with melodies that add or change their intensity. It's magic to me when a simple thought is injected with a melody and the sum becomes bigger than the parts. Synchronicity," says Spiro of the songwriting process for Traveling Cowboys.

On what kind of album he wanted Traveling Cowboys to be, he says "A truthful one. I think every song is directly inspired by what I’m feeling these days. It’s vulnerable and a little bit risky to say some of these highly personal things. But..I think without vulnerability and risk, you are not an artist, you are simply a delivery system. Gotta have something to say!"

On Traveling Cowboys, Mark once again writes and sings songs about life, love, sacrifice, heartbreak, and everything in between, while wrapping everything up in a smooth melodic rock blanket. Mark was helped on the record by Tim Pierce and Gia Sky and also appearing on “7 Billion People,” as a duet partner with Mark, is none other than Julian Lennon.

"I’ve always been attracted to space travel and the possibilities of our universe. “7 Billion People” is about our Earth becoming unlivable and our only hope is to colonize Mars. The song is kind of a tragic comedy. It suggests that we’ll simply repeat our greedy, rich privileged mistakes. I think a lot about these subjects like dead soil, climate change, oppression and greed. I think they are worth writing about. I’ve also been working with folks on regenerative farming, homelessness and other challenges we face on this planet. Having co-written “Saltwater”with Julian Lennon, this duet was a natural fit for us. Julian is one of my closest friends…beyond music. We had a blast online making the video with him at home in France and me at home in L.A… Really hope people enjoy it!" adds Spiro of the first single and video.

Traveling Cowboys is another album of which Mark Spiro can be truly proud. It showcases a man with a talent for writing catchy yet thoughtful songs, songs that any fan of good music will enjoy listening to.

Tracklist:

"Traveling Cowboys"

"Rolls Royce"

"Vanderpump"

"Going"

"7 Billion People" (Featuring Julian Lennon)

"Someone Else"

"Kingdom Come"

"I Ain't Leaving"

"Between The Raindrops" (Revisited)

"Dance"

"Feel Like Me"

"Let The Wind Decide"

"Nothing In Between Us"

"The Fisherman 3 2020"

"Still"

