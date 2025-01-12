MARK TREMONTI On METALLICA's Master Of Puppets - "The Album That Made Me A Music Fanatic In Life" (Video)

Alter Bridge / Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti sat down with Adam Whalley at Primordial Radio to discuss his new solo album, The End Will Show Us How. He also reflected on Metallica being a major influence on him, and his charity work with Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra. Tremonti also discussed how the recent Creed reunion is forcing him to re-evaluate his life due to an overwhelming schedule, and his excitement for future projects with Alter Bridge.

Tremonti on Metallica influencing him:

"Master Of Puppets is the album that made me a music fanatic in life. Before that, I was just like everybody else listening to whatever was on the radio at the time. One night, I couldn't fall asleep and my brother Dan was always listening to metal upstairs and I could hear it in his room. I said, 'Hey man, what's that song about the sanitarium?' So he gave me the Master Of Puppets tape with 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' on it, and I just fell in love with the album."

"It's probably my most important record for my history of making me wanna do what I do. It's atmospheric, it's epic, it's beautiful, it's mean, it's angry... it's all the things you want it to be… To me, it's beautifully written. You could have a song like 'Battery' that has just this intro that draws you right in with how nicely it's composed, and then all of a sudden it hits you over the head with something that... it did everything I wanted it to do with music when I was listening to it when I was a kid, and it made me wanna pick up the guitar and practice my down strokes like James Hetfield was doing."

With their sixth studio album, The End Will Show Us How, Tremonti is back with the fourth track available in advance of the album. The title track, “The End Will Show Us How”, kicks off with the signature finger picking that has been a facet of Mark’s entire career. Singing about the moment of clarity that comes from the decisions made throughout life, Tremonti paints a reflective portrait that becomes instantly relatable to every listener. Backed by Eric Friedman (guitars), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums), world-renowned guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Mark Tremonti delivers another mid-tempo classic to the Tremonti catalog. The song is now available via all digital service providers.

With a musical catalog that includes 18 previously released full length albums from his work with Creed, Alter Bridge and various solo endeavors, the new album entitled The End Will Show Us How was released on January 10 via longtime partner, Napalm Records. Mark Tremonti is back with a collection of 12 original compositions that continue his musical evolution while showcasing his ability to write memorable songs – something he has done for nearly three decades.

Check out the music video for “The End Will Show Us How”:

Tremonti’s musicianship and songwriting is on full display on each song on The End Will Show Us How. Tracks like the opener “The Mother, The Earth and I,” the thought provoking “It’s Not Over” and the epic closer “All The Wicked Things” show that Mark continues to create compositions that continue to engage audiences - both old and new fans alike. “Nails” is a musical idea that Mark has had for years and finally found the inspiration to complete. “Tomorrow We Will Fail” is an inspirational piece that talks about not putting off until tomorrow something you can conquer today. “Now That I’ve Made It” is a message for anyone who has ever had anyone doubt them and try to hold them back from following their dreams.

The album opener “The Mother, The Earth and I” is a personal favorite of Mark’s and sets the tone for what fans can expect from the rest of the album. The song talks about the connection that all people have to the planet Earth regardless of personal differences. The visually captivating music video depicts the message of the song with cinematic visuals created by director J.T. Ibanez (Sevendust, Hawthorne Heights, Loveless) and can be seen below. The debut single “Just Too Much” is currently in the Top 35 at Active Rock radio and moving up the charts with a bullet. An official music video for the single, also directed by J.T. Ibanez, can be seen below.

The End Will Show Us How is available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Vinyl Box incl. 2-LP Gatefold Yellow-Gold, Red Splatter, Metal Plate, Handysticker, Cloth bag, Slipmat, 12inch Booklet (Napalm mail order only – limited to 300)

- 2 LP Gatefold Cristallo Glitter (North American indies only – limited to 600)

- 2 LP Gatefold Solid Aquamarine (Napalm mail order only - limited to 200)

- 2 LP Gatefold Splattered Red, Black (Band store only - limited to 300)

- 2 LP Gatefold Splattered Royal Blue, White (Band store only - limited to 300)

- 2 LP Gatefold Marbled Orange Red Black (Band store only - limited to 300)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Order here.

The End Will Show Us How tracklisting:

"The Mother, The Earth And I"

"One More Time"

"Just Too Much"

"Nails"

"It’s Not Over"

"The End Will Show Us How"

"Tomorrow We Will Fail"

"I’ll Take My Chances"

"The Bottom "

"Live In Fear"

"Now That I’ve Made It"

"All The Wicked Things"

“One More Time” lyric video:

"The Mother, The Earth And I" video:

"Just Too Much" video:

Mark Tremonti is currently on tour across the United States with the recently reunited Creed. Tremonti will tour around the globe in support of The End Will Show Us How in 2025. Dates for Europe are recently announced and more information on additional tour dates will be available in the near future. Go to MarkTremonti.com for more details.