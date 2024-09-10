MARK TREMONTI On The Future Of CREED - "This Is Something We All Hope We Can Just Continue To Do"; Audio

Mark Tremonti recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, Mark talks about the future of Creed and writing new music. He also expresses that he’d like to do more Sinatra shows and that they are some of his favorite shows to do.

SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, hosted by Eddie Trunk, airs daily at 3 PM, ET on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk. Audio clips and transcription below, courtesy of here.

On Creed's future, writing new music:

Mark Tremonti: "This is something we all hope we can just continue to do. You know, we have to just do a lot of pre-planning. We already had to do a lot of pre-planning when it was just Alter Bridge with me. It was Alter Bridge, Tremonti and the Sinatra Band. But now Creed has become such a force in our careers, we have to just now balance, add one more element to that balance. So we're gonna, so far the way I see it is next year, we tour Creed through the end of the year this year. I've been trying to push the guys to be able to do a New Year's show this year 'cause that would be a fun way to end this year out. Because we haven't played Vegas this whole year for some reason.

"So Vegas would be perfect for New Year's for Creed. So I really want that to happen. And then in December, I'll be performing the, you know, Sinatra shows, doing the charitable shows in December. And then in January I'll head off to Europe with Tremonti, that's for two months. And then I'll come back home and hit the studio in March with Alter Bridge. And that's after that is kind of where it becomes a question mark as to do we do a short Creed run? I've gotta keep pushing the Tremonti album as much as I can. That's the biggest risk I face is the Tremonti album getting gobbled up by Creed, you know, so that's definitely a delicate balance.

Eddie Trunk: "With Creed, have you guys talked about new music? Have you written anything or is that not in the discussion right now?"

Tremonti: "We've talked about it. We know that the big driver for this tour was just the fact that we've been gone for so long. Everybody wants to come see it. But in the future, we're gonna need to have, you know, year after year if we're doing this, people are gonna want to hear new music and people have been asking about it. And I know people a lot, most people would be happy just to hear the stuff that is already out there. But, you know, we're active songwriters. I know I'm an active songwriter, love creating and creating. I'd be bored just doing the same thing. But at this point I've got, like I said, four different bands. So I'm pretty satisfied with where I'm at. But I also wanna put out new music. And right now as I'm writing an Alter Bridge record, and then every now and then I'll hear a song that sounds like it could be a Creed song, and I'll set that aside, you know, so it's kind of see what happens."

On doing more Sinatra shows:

Tremonti: "We always do at least a 17 piece brass. You know, we have that for the normal Sinatra shows. And then for the Christmas shows, we like to bring in choir and strings. So we haven't done all the planning yet, but I think the show in Orlando will definitely have the choir and strings. Now we just have to make sure we can do the same and we go up to Jersey and you know, it's just a lot to organize. But worst case scenario, we have a 17 piece band up there, which is still awesome. That's some of my favorite shows ever to do."

Trunk: "Yeah. I know how much you love and how great you are doing Sinatra. Is the amount, like just doing five shows, does that come down to just the opportunity or is that more just a byproduct of how busy your schedule is with all these other bands? Meaning like, if you didn't have all this other stuff going on, would you want to do Sinatra more than a handful of shows here and there? Would you really go try to go out and tour it?"

Tremonti: "Absolutely. I love the Sinatra stuff. Those are some of my favorite shows I've ever done in my career. So if I could do way more of it, I would. But like I said, my career is a whirlwind right now with Creed back in the mix and I just gotta make sure I always, I told my manager again always, there always has to be an upcoming batch of shows with it. Like, I don't want this thing to fall to the wayside in any way 'cause it's way too important to me. And that the cause behind it is way too important to me to let it slip."

To celebrate the release of the 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Human Clay, Creed recently released a brand new music video for the album opener, “Are You Ready?”.

The live performance music video was filmed over the first week of the band’s sold out “Summer Of ‘99” . Creed – comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips – has been playing to capacity audiences, selling over 700,000 tickets, since the tour kicked off on July 17.

Directed by Dan Sturgess, the video for “Are You Ready?” captures the band’s triumphant return to the stage after 12 years and can be seen below:

Mark Tremonti recently announced his next batch of solo headline dates in support of his recent releases, Tremonti Sings Sinatra and Christmas Classics New & Old. Mark will be joined by members of Frank Sinatra’s touring band who have become the backbone musicians on both of these recordings.

Dates:

December

12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

14 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

19 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

20 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Music Box at the Borgata