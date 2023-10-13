MARK TREMONTI Releases "The Christmas Song" Single And Video

With under 100 days until Christmas Day and festive items in stores already, Grammy Award Winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of hard rock bands Alter Bridge, Creed and Tremonti, Mark Tremonti, has shared a second song from his upcoming holiday album, Christmas Classics New & Old.

From the opening refrain of "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire" to its final closing note, the honey-throated, warm timbre of Mark Tremonti and incredible musicianship of his very experienced, well-respected orchestra, will captivate the listener. “The Christmas Song” features a contemporary arrangement by producer Carey Deadman over the timeless holiday classic.

The track is now available via all streaming partners and fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of “The Christmas Song” and the previously released “The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.”

A holiday themed visualiser is the perfect substitute to any classic Yule Log video and can be seen below:

Christmas Classics New & Old is Mark’s interpretation of nine holiday classics and one original penned song from the acclaimed songwriter himself. After the success of his interpretation of songs Frank Sinatra made famous on his album Tremonti Sings Sinatra, Mark decided to partner up with the orchestra from that album to work on the holiday album. From the opening horns of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” to the slow fade of the Donny Hathaway classic “This Christmas,” Mark Tremonti showcases the music that was the bedrock of his childhood holidays. Mark’s interpretations of songs like “Jingle Bells,” “The First Noel” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” find their place among the many great versions that preceded them. “O Holy Night” is one of Mark’s personal favorites and finds new life in the inspired arrangement by producer Carey Deadman. Mark also took the time to create his own holiday composition called “Christmas Morning.” Christmas Classics New & Old will sit alongside the most-cherished holiday albums and continues to showcase the musical diversity inside Mark Tremonti.

The album is scheduled for release worldwide on October 27th and is now available for pre-order, here.

Christmas Classics New & Old tracklisting:

"The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year"

"Jingle Bells"

"The Christmas Song"

"Christmas Morning"

"The First Noel"

"Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town"

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"

"O Holy Night"

"This Christmas"

"The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" video:

Reuniting with members of the orchestra from Tremonti Sings Sinatra and Christmas Classics New & Old, Mark is announcing three new tour dates to go along with his previously announced show in Orlando on Saturday, December 16.

The new dates will take Mark and his orchestra to New Jersey for two shows and Beverly Hills California for one next January. The shows are scheduled for Friday, January 5 in Atlantic City, NJ at The Music Box at Borgata, Saturday, January 6 in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Center For The Arts and Saturday, January 13 in Beverly Hills, CA at the Saban Theater.

Tickets for all shows will be available on September 29 and can be found here.

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)