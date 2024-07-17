MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS' Joins "The 65 Club" With A Surprise Appearance By THE OSBOURNES; Video

Acclaimed rock photographer, Mark "Weissguy" Weiss, has shared video from Mark’s Mavalous Medi-Fiesta - A Rockin’ Poppin’ Livin” Life Celebration as Mark entered the 65 club!

“It’s been a month since my Birthday Livin’ Life Celebration, hosted by my gal Michal. It was an extra special day as my daughter Adele, my son-in-law Tommy, my son Guy, my grandson Jax, and my future daughter-in-law Julie, joined in after her bridal shower celebration that same day. A very special thanks to Ozzy, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly for tuning in at the party and sharing a story from my first shoot with Ozzy in 1981. A big thank you to all the musicians that performed: Ruben; who did an amazing Elvis tribute throughout the day, Keith Roth and his band City Asylum, Kingston and Greystarr, Sixx Seconds to Mars, and Shannon Wilk with her band Ultraline. Thanks to all my friends for coming, those that couldn’t be there, and everyone who wished me a Happy Birthday. It was a very special one for me as I entered the 65 Club. As you will hear for yourself, there weren’t any backing track vocals during my performance of 'Home Sweet Home', 'Bang Your Head', 'Eighteen', and 'I Wanna Rock'. I had some fun changing the lyrics around on 'Eighteen'. Enjoy, and remember - I’m a photographer just having some birthday fun, not a singer. Haha, enjoy the show.” - Weissguy

Keith Roth introduces The Osbournes to wish Mark a Happy Birthday:

Mark & Michal perform "Home Sweet Home":

Weissguy sings "Eighteen":

Weissguy sings "Bang Your Head":

Weissguy sings "I Wanna Rock":