MARKO HIETALA Talks Living With ADHD - "It's A Relief To Know That There Are Things In Your History And In Yourself That You Just Cannot Help" (Video)

Jorge Botas at Metal Global caught up with formere Nightwish bassist / vocalist Marko Hietala to discuss his forthcoming solo album, as well as his health and his decision to leave Nightwish in January 2021. Check out the interview below.

Hietala has gone on record numerous times saying that suffereing from depression and anxiety played a major role in his decision to leave Nightwish, and in his discussion with Botas he reveals it was ADHD (attention-deficit / hyperactivity disorder) related.

Hietala: "It's that feeling of difference that you do not match the other people's capabilities of handling their daily tasks or whatever. And I was just always lost; everything was a mess and all that. And what do you know? There it is, the ADHD. It makes you, as a social creature, a tribal creature, that kind of a thing, the social isolation, it's a slow way to death. We know that loneliness is a killer. Well, yeah, but I kind of learned to deal with it ever since I was a kid, but it doesn't really make it necessarily easier. It had its consequences, and I was like that: 'Nothing I ever do will make anything any better. Everything is grey and worthless, and I am too.' That was the thing that had been growing on me. So, when this ADHD thing came up, then I read about it, went to the neuropsychological test and all that, and yep, I got it."

"It's a relief to know that there are things in your history and in yourself that you just cannot help. That's what you are. So a lot of kind of guilt about things that were left undone or unsaid, or went went straight to hell from the things you did and said, suddenly you find out that, okay, actually, no matter how much you wish you would have acted differently, you couldn't, with the knowledge you had that time. And you can forgive yourself for the shit. Then again, you can also forgive quite a lot of other people for not understanding. So, yeah, it's a relief. You get a load off your chest."

Accompanying the release of Marko Hietala's new single "Rebel Of The North" is a unique and visually striking music video. Filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of a picturesque Spanish village, the video captures the band’s electrifying performance, seamlessly blended with the song’s bold and inspiring lyrics. The stunning contrast between the rugged rock sound and the tranquil Mediterranean setting makes this release a feast for the senses.

Marko Hietala comments: "This one is a rocker. The main riff will put you into the Nordics with a slam. And the story is about reimagining, reinventing, and then gathering yourself into a better new being. We should never take ourselves for granted. It leads to becoming jaded and boring. Your inner kid wants to learn and apply anything and everything. Just don’t get in the way of yourself."

Listen to "Rebel Of The North" here, and watch the video below:

To mark the new album release, Marko Hietala will embark with his band on an album release tour across Finland. Dates below:

February

7 - Lahti, Finland - Finlandia Klubi

8 - Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse Underground

12 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

13 - Savonlinna, Finland - House Of Olaf

14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia-kortteli

15 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

Roses From The Deep will be released in following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP gatefold, oxblood red

Pre-order here.

CD tracklisting:

"Frankenstein’s Wife"

"Left On Mars"

"Proud Whore"

"Two Soldiers"

"Dragon Must Die"

"The Devil You Know"

"Rebel Of The North"

"Impatient Zero"

"Tammikuu"

"Roses From The Deep"

LP tracklisting:

"Frankenstein’s Wife"

"Left On Mars"

"Proud Whore"

"Two Soldiers"

"Dragon Must Die"

"The Devil You Know"

"Rebel Of The North"

"Impatient Zero"

"Tammikuu"

"Roses From The Deep"

"Impatient Zero" (Edit)

"Frankenstein's Wife" (Live at Utrecht 2024)

"Left On Mars" (Live at Utrecht 2024)

Lineup:

Marko Hietala - Bass, Vocals

Tuomas Wäinölä - Guitar

Vili Ollila / Bob Engstrand - Keyboards

Anssi Nykänen - Drums