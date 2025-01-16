MARKO HIETALA Talks New Album - "The Basic Idea Is To Not Have Any Musical Constraints" (Video)

Marko Hietala, the iconic vocalist and bassist, will release his new album, Roses From The Deep, on February 7, and is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide. He discussed the new record with Belgian Jasper and opened up about his decision to leave Nightwish, also sharing personal stories and reflections. He also teases his upcoming solo projects and future musical endeavors.

On releasing music under his own name:

"It could be scary, but I will take it as proper excitement. I've been around enough to know that there are some laws governing the businesses and lifestyles of entertainment, music and all that, but after those it's just jungle. So, sometimes it's just a matter of luck if you survive or not (laughs). The basic idea of the album is to not have any (musical) constraints. You come up with certain pieces of music, you show them to your mates and they have some other ideas, and this is what we came up with. I think it's natural for us to put out so much different information and meld it together. You get a good variety of songs, and some pretty interesting twists."

Accompanying the release of new single "Rebel Of The North" is a unique and visually striking music video. Filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of a picturesque Spanish village, the video captures the band’s electrifying performance, seamlessly blended with the song’s bold and inspiring lyrics. The stunning contrast between the rugged rock sound and the tranquil Mediterranean setting makes this release a feast for the senses.

Marko Hietala comments: "This one is a rocker. The main riff will put you into the Nordics with a slam. And the story is about reimagining, reinventing, and then gathering yourself into a better new being. We should never take ourselves for granted. It leads to becoming jaded and boring. Your inner kid wants to learn and apply anything and everything. Just don’t get in the way of yourself."

To mark the new album release, Marko Hietala will embark with his band on an album release tour across Finland. Dates below:

February

7 - Lahti, Finland - Finlandia Klubi

8 - Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse Underground

12 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

13 - Savonlinna, Finland - House Of Olaf

14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia-kortteli

15 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

Roses From The Deep will be released in following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP gatefold, oxblood red

CD tracklisting:

"Frankenstein’s Wife"

"Left On Mars"

"Proud Whore"

"Two Soldiers"

"Dragon Must Die"

"The Devil You Know"

"Rebel Of The North"

"Impatient Zero"

"Tammikuu"

"Roses From The Deep"

LP tracklisting:

"Frankenstein’s Wife"

"Left On Mars"

"Proud Whore"

"Two Soldiers"

"Dragon Must Die"

"The Devil You Know"

"Rebel Of The North"

"Impatient Zero"

"Tammikuu"

"Roses From The Deep"

"Impatient Zero" (Edit)

"Frankenstein's Wife" (Live at Utrecht 2024)

"Left On Mars" (Live at Utrecht 2024)

Lineup:

Marko Hietala - Bass, Vocals

Tuomas Wäinölä - Guitar

Vili Ollila / Bob Engstrand - Keyboards

Anssi Nykänen - Drums

(Photo - Mika Toivanen)