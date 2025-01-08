MARKO HIETALA Unveils Video For New Single "Rebel Of The North"

Marko Hietala, the iconic vocalist and bassist, makes a triumphant return with his powerful new single, "Rebel Of The North". This high-energy classic rock anthem is a perfect showcase of Marko's talent for crafting timeless, hard-hitting music. The single serves as another taste of his upcoming album, Roses From The Deep, which is set to release on February 7, and is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide.

Accompanying the release is a unique and visually striking music video. Filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of a picturesque Spanish village, the video captures the band’s electrifying performance, seamlessly blended with the song’s bold and inspiring lyrics. The stunning contrast between the rugged rock sound and the tranquil Mediterranean setting makes this release a feast for the senses.

Marko Hietala comments: "This one is a rocker. The main riff will put you into the Nordics with a slam. And the story is about reimagining, reinventing, and then gathering yourself into a better new being. We should never take ourselves for granted. It leads to becoming jaded and boring. Your inner kid wants to learn and apply anything and everything. Just don’t get in the way of yourself."

Listen to "Rebel Of The North" here, and watch the video below:

To mark the new album release, Marko Hietala will embark with his band on an album release tour across Finland. Dates below:

February

7 - Lahti, Finland - Finlandia Klubi

8 - Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse Underground

12 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

13 - Savonlinna, Finland - House Of Olaf

14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia-kortteli

15 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

Roses From The Deep will be released in following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP gatefold, oxblood red

Pre-order here.

CD tracklisting:

"Frankenstein’s Wife"

"Left On Mars"

"Proud Whore"

"Two Soldiers"

"Dragon Must Die"

"The Devil You Know"

"Rebel Of The North"

"Impatient Zero"

"Tammikuu"

"Roses From The Deep"

LP tracklisting:

"Impatient Zero" (Edit)

"Frankenstein's Wife" (Live at Utrecht 2024)

"Left On Mars" (Live at Utrecht 2024)

"Impatient Zero" video:

"Frankenstein’s Wife" video:

"Left On Mars" video:

Lineup:

Marko Hietala - Bass, Vocals

Tuomas Wäinölä - Guitar

Vili Ollila / Bob Engstrand - Keyboards

Anssi Nykänen - Drums

(Photo - Mika Toivanen)