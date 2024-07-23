MARKY RAMONE's BLITZKRIEG Announces US Tour Dates
July 23, 2024, 30 minutes ago
Legendary Ramones drummer, Marky Ramone, has announced a US tour with his band, Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg, as part of his 2024 World Tour.
Marky: "See ya there! Playing all your favorite songs non-stop!"
Dates are as follows:
August
27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre
28 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair
29 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair
September
24 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
27 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
October
8 - Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple
9 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
11 - Sacramento, CA - AfterShock
For more information, go to Marky Ramone's official website here.