MARKY RAMONE's BLITZKRIEG Announces US Tour Dates

July 23, 2024, 30 minutes ago

Legendary Ramones drummer, Marky Ramone, has announced a US tour with his band, Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg, as part of his 2024 World Tour. 

Marky: "See ya there! Playing all your favorite songs non-stop!"

Dates are as follows:

August 
27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre
28 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair 
29 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair  

September 
24 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
27 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

October 
8 - Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple 
9 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
11 - Sacramento, CA - AfterShock

For more information, go to Marky Ramone's official website here.



