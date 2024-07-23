MARKY RAMONE's BLITZKRIEG Announces US Tour Dates

Legendary Ramones drummer, Marky Ramone, has announced a US tour with his band, Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg, as part of his 2024 World Tour.

Marky: "See ya there! Playing all your favorite songs non-stop!"

Dates are as follows:

August

27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre

28 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

29 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

September

24 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

27 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

October

8 - Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple

9 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

11 - Sacramento, CA - AfterShock

For more information, go to Marky Ramone's official website here.