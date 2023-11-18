MARTIN POPOFF To Release LED ZEPPELIN: A Visual Biography Book In April

BraveWords scribe Martin Popoff is releasing Led Zeppelin: A Visual Biography on April 5th, 2024 via Wymer Publishing.



The first 100 orders will receive a set of 4 A4 prints to compliment this Visual Biography



Pre order now here and get your name in the book on a dedicated fan page.





A description reads:



Led Zeppelin, II, III, IV, Houses of the Holy, Physical Graffiti, Presence, In Through the Out Door and Coda… these are the sacred texts written and expertly executed by Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham that made Led Zeppelin one of the most revered - and commercially massive - bands of all time.



In Led Zeppelin A Visual Biography, Martin Popoff, author of Led Zeppelin: All the Albums, All the Songs and Robert Plant: Album by Album, delivers one of his meticulous and detailed reference-styled timelines, charting the history of this esteemed UK institution, from its inception to the band’s posthumous last album, the Coda compilation, issued in 1982.



But of course, chronological history is just the start. The main driving force behind the project is housed within the titling. In that spirit, what this elegant coffee table book proposes to do is chart the explosive live stage history of the band, along with the iconic albums and their attendant pioneering cover arts. Tour posters, backstage passes, 45 sleeve and enigmatic record ads combine to complete this symphony of design and colour, turning the book into a visual feast that coexists with Popoff’s scholarly marking of the band’s many milestones.



Hardback 192 pages colour throughout.