MARTY FRIEDMAN, CHUCK BILLY, BOBBY BLITZ, JEFF LOOMIS, ANDREAS KISSER And Others To Join METAL ALLEGIANCE For Annual Anaheim Show

Metal Allegiance is entering their second decade together, and unlike most other metal supergroups or collaborations, Metal Allegiance continues stronger – and heavier – than ever. Beginning as a celebration of heavy metal, Metal Allegiance is powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community’s most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself – whose "core 4" is comprised of David Ellefson, Mark Menghi, Alex Skolnick, and Mike Portnoy.

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the band – which in addition to the core 4, will also include Chuck Billy (Testament), Bobby Blitz (Overkill), John Bush (Armored Saint), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves & God Forbid), Brandon Ellis (The Black Dahlia Murder), Marty Friedman, Gary Holt (Slayer / Exodus), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Jeff Loomis, Mark Tornillo (Accept), Angel Vivaldi and more - will perform at what has become an annual event for the band at the House of Blues (400 Disney Way) in Anaheim, CA.

The night will be sponsored by Jackson Guitars, EVH Gear, Charvel Guitars and IK Multimedia and will include direct support from Ottto. Opening the night are Wicked and Lost Legacy.

As with their previous shows, expect a setlist that balances original material with classic covers of metal royalty.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale purchase on Wednesday October 16 at 10 AM, Eastern, here.

Presale codes are:

LiveNation: TEMPO

Ticketmaster: MOOD

GA Tickets here.

Additionally, VIP M&G and VIP M&G Soundcheck packages can be purchased via these two links:

- VIP M&G

- VIP M&G Soundcheck

The VIP Meet & Greet package includes:

• Early access into the venue

• Exclusive pre-show Meet & Greet with members of Metal Allegiance

• Personal photograph & autograph signing with members of Metal Allegiance

• Collectible show poster (which they'll happily sign for you)

• Official Meet & Greet VIP laminate

• Crowd-fee access to the merch booth

While the VIP Meet & Greet Soundcheck package includes:

• Early access into the venue

• Ticket to the concert that night

• Exclusive "Soundcheck" viewing with Metal Allegiance Crew

• Exclusive pre-show Meet & Greet with members of Metal Allegiance

• Personal photograph & autograph signing with members of Metal Allegiance

• Collectible show poster (which they'll happily sign for you)

• Official Meet & Greet VIP laminate

• Crowd-fee access to the merch booth

The members of Metal Allegiance are especially looking forward to returning to Anaheim on January 23rd:

“What we have planned for this one might be the most epic. Can’t wait to return to our home away from home.” - Mark Menghi

“It’s that time again! Every year, Metal Allegiance’s annual shindig in Anaheim kicks off the year in true metal fashion and is always one of the coolest metal event of the year… can’t wait to throw down once again in 2025!” - Mike Portnoy

“Earlier this year, MA played our first Anaheim show of the post-pandemic era. It was beyond epic and great to return to House of Blues. It’s hard to believe but it’s already time to announce and plan for MA Anaheim 2025. As always this will be a whole new show with some added twists and a few special surprises. We’ll see you in January!” - Alex Skolnick

"There's no better way to kick off the new year than throwing down with our friends in the Metal Allegiance neighborhood. Every year seems to get bigger and better… we'll see you at the show!” - David Ellefson

“It time to kick off the new year and to get together with our friends in Metal Allegiance for our traditional performance during the NAMM show. See you in the pit” - Chuck Billy (Testament)

“Best way to crush our way into 2025? With the world’s foremost epic all star band of all time, Metal Allegiance! Cannot WAIT to jam again with all my friends!” - Gary Holt (Slayer/Exodus)

"It was less than a year ago, that I made my first appearance with Metal Allegiance, to be back with some of the best to ever to do it is an absolute honor. And as good as last year was, the goal is to make this year even better. I can't wait!" - Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves/God Forbid)

"It’s that time again, the best and biggest metal jam in the world. I’m so ready for this, miss this vibe and good energy from these metal masters! Cant wait to see you all in January!” - Andreas Kisser (Sepultura)

For more information, head to metalallegiance.com.