MARTY FRIEDMAN Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO - "From MEGADETH To Japanese Guitar Icon" (Video)

One of the most influential and respected players in the world, Marty Friedman’s impactful and game-changing contributions to heavy metal and guitar in general continue to inspire generations of musicians and music fans to this day.

Friedman defined modern guitar playing with Jason Becker in Cacophony, was a key element in the wildly successful rise of thrash pioneers Megadeth, and with his “Marty-esque” improvisations and exotic fusion of Eastern and Western music, has achieved global success with his solo albums.

Since also embracing Japanese music and eventually relocating to Japan, Friedman has cemented his image as a unique and unpredictable solo artist while further solidifying his celebrity rock star status. He has earned several top 10 spots on the Japanese charts and has performed in Japan’s largest venues— from the Tokyo Dome to Budokan. He has also guested on over 700 television programs, acted in four motion pictures and appeared in several commercials and TV ad campaigns. On November 4th, 2016, the Japanese government named Friedman an Ambassador of Japanese Heritage.

In the clip below, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - sits down with Friedman for a career-spanning interview.

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro recently shared another video via his official YouTue channel, this time covering the band's recent visit to Japan for three shows; two in Tokyo and one in Osaka. The clip includes soundcheck and performance footage with Friedman.