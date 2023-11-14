MARTY FRIEDMAN Performs MEGADETH's "Symphony Of Destruction" At Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's "Metalmania III" (Video)

On November 11th, former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman attended the long-running Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's "Metalmania III" at Amp Rehearsal Studios in North Hollywood, California, where he performed Megadeth's "Symphony Of Destruction" with some of the campers and L.A. Guns bassist Johnny Martin. Check out fan-filmed video below.

On August 5th, ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman performed at Wacken Open Air 2023 with his solo band. Check out pro-shot video of "Devil Take Tomorrow", "Dragon Mistress" and "Kaze Ga Fuiteiru".