MARTY FRIEDMAN Reflects On Spending Time With GENE SIMMONS In Japan - "It Was A Dream Come True For A KISS Fan Like Myself"; Video

The Metal Voice recently spoke to guitarist and solo artist, Marty Friedman, about his latest studio album, Drama, and his upcoming US tour. Friedman also talked about living in Japan, learning a second language and working with KISS' Gene Simmons on a movie in Japan a few years back. Watch the interview below.

When asked if knowing a second language makes you more empathetic to people globally who struggle with another language, Marty answers, "Where it fits into my life is, I'm very blessed and lucky to be able to tour the world playing music. And when you do that you run into a lot of people who don't speak good English, almost all the time. So learning a second language makes you feel very empathetic to people trying to speak another language. For example, if you go to Brazil you know people are going to speak a different kind of English that's not nearly what we grew up with in America. So you try to kind of figure out what it is they're trying to say when it's not coming out right. And when you've had the experience of learning a second language you know the exact thing they're trying to say, even if they're totally messing it up. Even if they're totally on the wrong page on completely wrong grammar, wrong words you pick it up. Then you can get them back into it and they don't feel intimidated. Sometimes fans will feel intimidated because maybe they're a fan of mine and they get to meet me. They're so nervous because they don't speak English and I hopefully can make them feel kind of calm and less anxious when I can understand them from just a couple little phrases of what they're saying. And that's definitely thanks to having the experience of starting from zero and learning a language myself (Japanese). So there's no shame in trying to speak when you're not really fluent and actually it's really manly to do that because that's the only way you get better at anything. "

On acting/performing with Gene Simmons in the movie Detroit Metal City in Japan a few years back, Friedman reveals, "That's not very recent though there was a movie called Detroit Metal City based on a very famous comic in Japan and the movie was absolutely fantastic. It was a huge hit. I was in the Gene Simmons band in that movie, so it was a dream come true for a KISS fan like myself. Another great thing was everyone there was Japanese and Gene was the only guy who didn't speak Japanese and I was the only guy who spoke English. So Gene practically cornered me and we were chatting the entire time. When you're making a movie it was a three day shoot. It's all waiting around time really so I was just like my little 15-year-old self. So we're just talking about everything. Gene is so knowledgeable about my favorite type of music, which is 50s music and early 60s, and he's so knowledgeable and just a great intelligent guy to talk to. And as a KISS fan I was a very captive audience. I remember chatting to him much more than actually filming us jamming together. It's just one of the biggest bonuses of this profession that we have. I also met Gene in the early 90s and we did a radio program together. It was just me and him and the DJ. I was so impressed because Gene told me he says, 'hey I know your solo album Dragon's Kiss,' I'm like you don't know that and then he says yeah I can tell you the first song called 'Saturation Point' the second is 'Dragon Mistress' and he listed off the titles of my solo album. I was just so excited. The funniest thing was his voice. You know, like he's the God of Thunder but his voice was literally my 90-year-old grandfather from Austria. It was just the most typical Jewish grandfather voice with those same pronunciations and the same slangs." (Laughs)

Friedman has announced 2025 US tour dates supporting his most recent studio album, Drama, out now on Frontiers Music. The tour will kick off on January 25 in Las Vegas and wraps up on February 22 in Los Angeles.

Marty comments on the tour: "My three band members from Japan, Chargeeeeee, Wakazaemon, and Naoki have created the ultimate setting to perform music from all stages of my career. If you've seen us live before, you know what to expect. If not, you are in for a unique treat. You will remember my band's performances on this Drama tour for a long time. Our last two USA tours have left an unforgettable impact on them. We are all beyond excited to cross the pond and play for my home country again!"

Tour dates:

January

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

27 - Denver, CO - HQ Live

29 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

30 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

31 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

February

1 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

2 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

4 - New York, NY - The Loft at City Winery

5 - Boston, MA - City Winery

6 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

7 - Annapolis, MD - Ram’s Head on Stage

8 - Pawling, NY - Daryl’s House

10 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

13 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

16 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Antone’s

18 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky