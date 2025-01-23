MARTY FRIEDMAN Shares New Single "A Prayer"; Visualizer

Innovative guitar visionary, Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth), has shared a new single, "A Prayer", from his latest solo album, Drama. The new track is being released as a digital single that includes a “Guitar Karaoke” version of the track as a B-Side. "A Prayer" is accompanied by a visualizer, available below.

Marty comments on the new single: "'A Prayer' was one of the first songs I wrote for Drama, It is an unapologetic tearjerker, and it set the melancholy tone for the entire album. I always wanted to do a full album of wistful songs like this, but only recently have I developed the ability to put together elaborate arrangements like this that sound deceivingly simple and uplifting."

Marty Friedman's presence in the world of music, the world of guitar, and Japanese pop culture is mystifying, bizarre, and nothing short of inspiring. From his groundbreaking beginnings with Cacophony, alongside the legendary Jason Becker, to his pivotal role in propelling Megadeth to its peak of popularity with his breath-taking range and unorthodox melodic sense, Marty has solidified his status as a unique guitar icon.

Drama only slightly revisits the atmospheric elements of his acclaimed 1992 release Scenes, elevating them to a modern and exotic collection of epic, extravagant, and unapologetically emotional mini-symphonies.

Tracks like "Illumination" and "Mirage" transport listeners to captivating realms, evoking sudden tears and chills. The entire album spotlights Marty's mesmerizing melodies, game-changing arrangements, and heart-tugging motifs, even more than any of his previous work.

Recorded in Italy, where Marty had access to a treasure trove of vintage guitars along with his modern signature models, Drama is a pure delight for anyone who appreciates music that stirs emotions.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Illumination"

"Song For An Eternal Child"

"Triumph" (Official Version)

"Thrill City"

"Deep End"

"Dead Of Winter" (English Vocal)

"Mirage"

"A Prayer"

"Acapella" (Guitar Solo)

"Tearful Confession"

"Icicles"

"2 Rebeldes" (Spanish Vocal)

Friedman's 2025 US tour, in support of his Drama album, will kick off on January 25 in Las Vegas and wrap up on February 22 in Los Angeles.

Marty comments on the tour: "My three band members from Japan, Chargeeeeee, Wakazaemon, and Naoki have created the ultimate setting to perform music from all stages of my career. If you've seen us live before, you know what to expect. If not, you are in for a unique treat. You will remember my band's performances on this Drama tour for a long time. Our last two USA tours have left an unforgettable impact on them. We are all beyond excited to cross the pond and play for my home country again!"

Marty Friedman Live Drama 2025 dates:

January

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

27 - Denver, CO - HQ Live

29 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

30 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

31 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

February

1 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

2 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

4 - New York, NY - The Loft at City Winery

5 - Boston, MA - City Winery

6 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

7 - Annapolis, MD - Ram’s Head on Stage

8 - Pawling, NY - Daryl’s House

10 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

13 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

16 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Antone’s

18 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

Tickets, Exclusive Meet and Greet VIP Packages, Stage Played Guitars, and more are available at MartyFriedman.com.