MARTY FRIEDMAN Talks Early METALLICA On Speak N' Destroy Podcast - "I Thought The Music Was So Uncommercial That These Guys Would Never In A Million Years Get A Record Deal"

Ex-Megadeth lead guitarist and solo artist Marty Friedman guested on the Speak N' Destroy podcast. He discussed discovering KISS, his formative bands in Hawaii, hearing Metallica's demo, Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master Of Puppets, the behind-the-scenes similarities between Megadeth and Metallica, and what makes "Enter Sandman" and "Through the Never" so hilarious to the Japanese public.

Friedman: "I was a huge fan of the demo, but I was completely blindsided when Kill 'Em All' came out. I thought the music was so uncommercial, that these guys would never in a million years get a record deal. I just liked it too much, so there was no way - I mean, what was on the charts back then, Duran Duran and stuff like that, right? I never ever dreamed that it would ever come out. I mean, if it did come out, it would come out on some indie thing...

When I saw the record in an actual record store - in Hawaii no less - I'm like, I just could not freaking believe it. And I'm like - it was the coolest thing ever. It kind of made me think, 'Well, if this happens, then maybe someday I might have a shot of getting out of the complete underground.' Because nothing was more underground than Metallica at that time, they were just doing underground better than anybody else at the time - or at least in my particular taste. I was just blown away - I was shocked, I was happy. I was a bit jealous because up until that point, we were kind of in the same circles."

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Friedman, spoke about his guest appearance on Kiko Loureiro's “Imminent Threat” single, and his relation ship with the current Megadeth guitarist.

Says Marty: “Oh, Kiko and I are bros! He's a good, good friend of mine. Whenever he comes to Japan we hang out. I don't think we've ever sat in a room together playing guitars, but I would certainly love to. He’s a super, super, super guitar player, and a super guy. So when he asked me to play on his thing I jumped to it. I had no idea what he was going to come up with, but the song was really cool. So I did my thing with it and a good time was had by all.”

