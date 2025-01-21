MARTY FRIEDMAN Talks Practicing Guitar - "Everything That I Always Say About This Can Be Related To Sex In Some Way"

Greg Prato, reporting for Ultimate-Guitar.com:

Modern guitar master Marty Friedman discussed the matter of practicing guitar, or, perhaps, the importance of NOT practicing guitar.

Yes, this feels odd coming from not only one of the most proficient guitar players of all time, but also one of the most revered among musicians striving for impeccable technical and theoretical skills. You know, those who we often like to refer to as "shredders."

Nonetheless, in our recent chat with Marty Friedman, the guitarist revealed that he hasn't actually practiced in a very long time but has still managed to improve his musicianship in different ways. As Friedman is preparing to hit the road on January 25, we asked him about his practice routine, or lack thereof.

Ultimate-Guitar.com: Do you still practice guitar at this stage of your career? And if so, what does it usually consist of?

Marty Friedman: "I haven't practiced in probably three decades because I'm playing guitar so incredibly much, all of the time: either performing, writing, rehearsing, recording. As soon as we get off the phone here, I'm going to be doing a video for a guitar magazine in Japan, where I'm playing a bunch of stuff from my Drama album.

"So, doing that stuff is so much more beneficial than any kind of other practice. Everything that I always say about this can be related to sex in some way: if you practice at home, you're going to get good at practicing at home. If you go out and do the real thing, you're going to get good at doing the real thing. So all that stuff, all relates to any double entendre that you can imagine.

"But I've been very lucky that I've been playing live since I was 14-15, so all I've been doing since then is creating music and performing it, and oftentimes having to explain it, whether it be guitar seminars or music video for instructional things. So, I have to know exactly what it is I'm doing."

"And not only that — doing music videos themselves. I just did a new music video for the song 'Tearful Confession.' And when they're showing your fingers, you got to know exactly what it is you're playing on that record."

Friedman's 2025 US tour, in support of his Drama album, will kick off on January 25 in Las Vegas and wrap up on February 22 in Los Angeles.

Marty comments on the tour: "My three band members from Japan, Chargeeeeee, Wakazaemon, and Naoki have created the ultimate setting to perform music from all stages of my career. If you've seen us live before, you know what to expect. If not, you are in for a unique treat. You will remember my band's performances on this Drama tour for a long time. Our last two USA tours have left an unforgettable impact on them. We are all beyond excited to cross the pond and play for my home country again!"

Marty Friedman Live Drama 2025 dates:

January

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

27 - Denver, CO - HQ Live

29 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

30 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

31 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

February

1 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

2 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

4 - New York, NY - The Loft at City Winery

5 - Boston, MA - City Winery

6 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

7 - Annapolis, MD - Ram’s Head on Stage

8 - Pawling, NY - Daryl’s House

10 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

13 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

16 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Antone’s

18 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

Tickets, Exclusive Meet and Greet VIP Packages, Stage Played Guitars, and more are available at MartyFriedman.com.