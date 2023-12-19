MARTY FRIEDMAN Teams Up With Argentina's DANIEL DEVITA On Rock Opera "Paradoja"; Music Video Streaming

At the beginning of October, while singing the popular "aguante, aguante!" for fans in Argentina, Marty Friedman announced through a video on social media that he recorded the guitars for the next release by Argentinian singer and rapper, Daniel Devita.

Those who don't know Devita might assume that it is a song with electronic sounds, adorned with 6-string arrangements, but the Argentinian has a solid band and his rap verses mix very well with hard rock, heavy metal and even furious thrash.

"Paradoja" is about the sci-fi, psychedelia and introspection that will make each listener feel identified in a particular way. Stream the single here., and watch the music video below: