MARTY FRIEDMAN Unleashes His Pro Series Signature MF-1 Purple Mirror - "It's Just A Gorgeous Guitar"; Video
February 2, 2021, 28 minutes ago
In the new video below from Jackson Guitars, guitar virtuoso Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) gives fans a quick look and listen of his brand-new Jackson Pro Series Signature MF-1 Purple Mirror guitar.
“It’s just a gorgeous guitar,” said Friedman. “The people at Jackson came up with a way to develop this - it’s actually really a custom type of job but they managed to do it in such a way to put it out to the public at a reasonable price point."
