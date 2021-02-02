MARTY FRIEDMAN Unleashes His Pro Series Signature MF-1 Purple Mirror - "It's Just A Gorgeous Guitar"; Video

In the new video below from Jackson Guitars, guitar virtuoso Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) gives fans a quick look and listen of his brand-new Jackson Pro Series Signature MF-1 Purple Mirror guitar.

“It’s just a gorgeous guitar,” said Friedman. “The people at Jackson came up with a way to develop this - it’s actually really a custom type of job but they managed to do it in such a way to put it out to the public at a reasonable price point."

More info here.