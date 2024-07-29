MASS OF AMARA Release Video For "Unspoken" From New EP, Through The Ether

Melodic / progressive metal band, Mass Of Amara, recently released their new EP, Through The Ether. It features a muscular sound, puncutated by supreme low-end and a heavy guitar crunch, seamlessly fused with lilting melodies and lush atmospherics, all wrapped up in a progressive compositional package.

The band had this to say about Through The Ether: "This is our second full EP release, which consists of five tracks, including the interlude 'The Ether', which serves as the intro to closer, 'Storm'. The lyrics were written by our vocalist Ella, who explores reactions to life’s problems and occurrences; those we sometimes don't feel prepared to face, but we arrive at the right moment to help us grow and keep moving forward. Sometimes it's hard to cope with certain emotions and the best way to power through is to express them by letting ourselves feel and analyze what is going on inside our heads. The inspiration behind the EP title, Through The Ether, is derived from the infinite unconscious that we can tap into in a time when we are ready to heal a part of ourselves, as well as to acquire information about what we are capable of."

Through The Ether artwork and tracklisting:

"Unspoken"

"Ripped"

"Ascended"

"The Ether"

"Storm"

"Unspoken" official music video:

Catch Mass Of Amara live at the following shows:

August

3 - San Antonio, TX - Chancla Academy Rock Fest

10 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozer's Rock Bar

October

5 - San Marcos, TX - Frights And Sounds Fest

November

2 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

"Unspoken" guitar playthrough video:

