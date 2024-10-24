MASTERPLAN Announce Finnish Club Tour 2025; DAMNATION PLAN To Support

German melodic power metal titans, Masterplan, have announced a club tour in Finland for May 2025. The tour will be accompanied by Finnish progressive metallers, Damnation Plan, as the support act.

Ticket pre-sales for the Finnish club tour have started at the venue-specific ticket services.

The Finnish mini-tour consists of three cities and venues as follows:

May

15 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks (Tickets)

16 - Rauma, Finland - Brummi (Tickets)

17 - Mikkeli, Finland - Kulttuuritalo Tempo (Tickets)

Masterplan's previous performance in Finland was at a festival in 2015, making this upcoming club show tour especially anticipated among Finnish fans, with an extended headliner set in a more intimate club setting.

In addition to the Masterplan classics, Finnish fans can also expect to hear tracks from Masterplan's previously released PumpKings album, where the band re-recorded classic Grapow-era Helloween songs composed by Grapow. Listen here.

Masterplan are currently finalizing a new album, due out later in 2025. Listen to the first single, "Rise Again", from the upcoming album via the lyric video below. "Rise Again" is out now on all digital streaming services here.

(Photo - Tom Row)