MASTERPLAN Return With New Single "Rise Again"; Lyric Video

German power metal titans, Masterplan, who will not only embark on an extensive European tour with Firewind kicking off this February, return with a brand new song, entitled "Rise Again". An official lyric video can be found below.

Following the band's colossal anniversary edition, a reissue of their memorable debut re-released in 2023 via AFM Records, today, Masterplan are sharing their new single - an epic, powerful and hopefully first harbinger of a new album to follow in the not so distant future.

Founding member and guitarist, Roland Grapow, reveals: "After almost 10-11 years of silence, we are ready to burst onto the heavy metal scene again. We missed the audience and new emotions. This song is about how we felt during the last period. Everything in the world changes so quickly that sometimes it is very difficult to understand where you belong. And it seems that you are talented and worthy of success, but you begin to doubt yourself. And this is a big mistake. As usual and in the Masterplan style, we try to be positive and this is the main goal of our creativity. We want to inspire our fans to find the strength to overcome life's challenges. Rise Again is the song about hope, life and better things to come, it's like a phoenix rising from the ashes.“

"Rise Again" is out now on all digital streaming services here.

Make sure to catch Masterplan and Firewind live on their upcoming tour. Tickets here.

(Photo - Tom Row)