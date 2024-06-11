MASTIC SCUM Releases “Room 23” Video

June 11, 2024, 18 minutes ago

news heavy metal mastic scum

MASTIC SCUM Releases “Room 23” Video

Just in time for the upcoming festival season, which will take the Austrian band Mastic Scum to stages in the Czech Republic, Croatia, Romania and Slovakia, the tech/groove deathers have release “Roomd 23”, a video clip for a track from their latest album Icon. 

This is the perfect opportunity to get into the groove or to be reminded that the album is still available on CD and red vinyl. Order at the MDD Records webshop.

Festival dates:

June
22 – Czech Republic – Apocalyptic Form Of Death

July
27 – Croatia – Goathell Metal Fest

August
31 – Slovakia – Breka Fest XV Open Air

September
20 – Romania – Psychosounds Festival

October
26 – Czech Republic – Metalstorm Festival 



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources