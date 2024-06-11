MASTIC SCUM Releases “Room 23” Video

Just in time for the upcoming festival season, which will take the Austrian band Mastic Scum to stages in the Czech Republic, Croatia, Romania and Slovakia, the tech/groove deathers have release “Roomd 23”, a video clip for a track from their latest album Icon.

This is the perfect opportunity to get into the groove or to be reminded that the album is still available on CD and red vinyl. Order at the MDD Records webshop.

Festival dates:

June

22 – Czech Republic – Apocalyptic Form Of Death

July

27 – Croatia – Goathell Metal Fest

August

31 – Slovakia – Breka Fest XV Open Air

September

20 – Romania – Psychosounds Festival

October

26 – Czech Republic – Metalstorm Festival