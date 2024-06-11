MASTIC SCUM Releases “Room 23” Video
Just in time for the upcoming festival season, which will take the Austrian band Mastic Scum to stages in the Czech Republic, Croatia, Romania and Slovakia, the tech/groove deathers have release “Roomd 23”, a video clip for a track from their latest album Icon.
This is the perfect opportunity to get into the groove or to be reminded that the album is still available on CD and red vinyl. Order at the MDD Records webshop.
Festival dates:
June
22 – Czech Republic – Apocalyptic Form Of Death
July
27 – Croatia – Goathell Metal Fest
August
31 – Slovakia – Breka Fest XV Open Air
September
20 – Romania – Psychosounds Festival
October
26 – Czech Republic – Metalstorm Festival