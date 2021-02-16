MASTODON Turns 21 - "It's Been A Crazy Journey So Far"; Video

Mastodon is celebrating the band's 21st birthday. The band have released the video below, along with the following message:

"Mastodon is officially of drinking age! Yay! Thanks to all of our supporters who have stuck in with us over the years, and for the new ones, welcome to they party! It’s been a crazy journey so far! Can’t wait for the day we get to play live for ya! Until then, we’ll keep working away on new music."