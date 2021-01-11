MASTODON’s BRANN DAILOR Names PETER CRISS Of KISS Among His Top Singer-Drummers

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor belongs to an unusual breed in rock music: the kit player who also sings, reports Bryan Reesman of Discogs. It’s not an approach that came naturally at first. Rather, it manifested itself out of expressive necessity for songwriting and led to real contributions.

Whenever Dailor had vocal ideas for Mastodon songs, he would go in and vocalize his ideas, then guitarist Brent Hinds or bassist Troy Sanders would sing their proper version of it for the official recording. But as the drummer notes, their fourth album, Crack The Skye, “got a little less heavy for us and we got a little more proggy, and the tones changed a bit guitar-wise. It left some space for more of a creamy, dreamy vocal timbre.”

When he sang out his ideas for the song “Oblivion”, his bandmates liked it and encouraged him to learn the vocal parts so he could perform them live. Dailor recalls that against the protestations of producer Brendan O’Brien, who did not want a drummer singing on the opening cut of an album, the group preferred his rendition to what Sanders laid down.

“That opened a can of worms for me, I guess, and made it so now I’m the singing drummer guy,” quips Dailor. Since then, he has sung on numerous tunes through the band’s recent catalog. The Atlanta-based metal quartet is highly unusual in having three of their four members sing lead.

Dailor sat down with Discogs to discuss his favorite singer-drummers, including The Catman - Peter Criss from KISS.

Brann on Peter Criss (KISS): “'Black Diamond' is pretty amazing. I like his makeup. If you play drums and were a child of the ’70s and ’80s, then you went as Peter Criss for Halloween at least one time, and probably Dressed To Kill was the go-to because it was the easiest costume to pull off. It was a suit and tie. You don’t think of him as a singing drummer, but he did a lot of backup and they gave him a song. So that’s pretty awesome and probably one of my favorite KISS songs. He’s just super tasty, had some great fills, and was probably more influential than anybody gives him credit for. Quintessential arena rock playing.”

