Matt Sorum Opens Up On His Wild GUNS N’ ROSES Journey

By Charles Perrin

Matt Sorum has lifted the lid on what it was like to be a part of the notorious rock band Guns N’ Roses, admitting the journey was a bit wild.

After replacing the original drummer Steven Adler in 1990, Sorum was an instrumental part of the band’s success for seven years, making a significant contribution to the recording of the three following albums - Use your Illusion I, Use Your Illusion II, and The Spaghetti Incident?. By the time of the corresponding tour, the band was one of the most popular acts on the planet.

However, during his tenure with Guns N’ Roses, Sorum battled with alcohol and drug addiction, something that is inextricably linked to the rock ‘n’ roll scene. And while making an appearance on the Black Oxygen Inspiration Podcast towards the end of last year, Sorum revealed how he often struggled to cope with the pressures of being involved in such a high-profile band.

Reflecting on his time with the band, Sorum said: “It got scary. In retrospect, maybe, being a little bit older, I would have handled it differently, but it got a little bit out of control because it became so big.

“We were moving fast. There were a lot of people around us. There was a lot of — I can’t say confusion, but… I don’t know. I was starting to kind of get out of sorts because we were the biggest band in the world at that time.

“There was nothing bigger, and it was intense because there were a lot of people coming at you, like old friends, just like infiltrating.

“And thank God I didn’t have a cell phone or text in those days. Imagine if you had text.”

Nowadays, Sorum, 63, still has some oversight of the music industry, but he has spread his wings as an entrepreneur, founding six startup companies.

Of course in any band, having too many egos can be a big problem, and it can often lead to self-destruction. But Sorum is not surprised when he sees up-and-coming acts challenged with the same issues.

He said: “I talk to young bands and I say, ‘Hey, man. How’s it going? How’s your head?’. Success can be daunting when you’re very successful because things change.

“I mean, family, I wasn’t as close to my family. I was enjoying the ride, I really was. But it was a little bit of a rock and roll bubble. I was in this big bubble and we were rolling the world.”

However, Sorum reckons he wouldn’t change anything about his experience, adding: “And in retrospect, I’d say to myself, would I do it any differently? No. I think I would have maybe with the way I am as an older guy, the way you learn a lot more about how to sort of deal with things that I didn’t understand, if that makes sense.”

Guns N’ Roses, which formed back in 1985, is one of the most successful rock ‘n’ roll bands in history and they captured the zeitgeist of the 1990s. Apart from landing a host of awards from the likes of MTV, World Music, and Billboard, their legacy is undeniable, and their classic hit Paradise City recently saw them enter Spotify’s Billions Club, which showcases the songs that have churned up at least one billion streams on the digital music platform.

Aside from Paradise City, Sweet Child O’ Mine and Welcome to the Jungle are among the other standout tracks. More pertinently, like other successful rock bands, Guns N’ Roses have moved with the times. They have cultivated a cult status, and they have a huge section online dedicated to merchandise where fans can buy everything from T-shirts and travel mugs to more peculiar items such as bedspreads.

Sorum, who also played with The Cult, Velvet Revolver, and Hollywood Vampires, has had an incredible career. His autobiography entitled Double Talkin’ Jive, which was released in 2022 provides more detailed insights into his time with Guns N’ Roses, and his story is one that is all too familiar.