Maurizio Iacono's INVICTUS Release "Bleed Me Out" Lyric Video

Invictus, the solo project led by Maurizio Iacono, will release their debut full-length, Unstoppable, on October 21 via MNRK Heavy, today unveiling the lyric video for their latest single, "Bleed Me Out".

Elaborates Iacono of the track, “'Bleed Me Out' is a song that deals with reopening old life wounds over and over and not being able to close them up. Eventually those turn into scars. I got plenty of them battle scars in my life time; the important thing is to keep moving forward. That's ultimately the message behind this song, a diverse track musically that has enormous hooks. It’s one of my faves on the album.”

The sound of Invictus resonates deeply with all those who forged themselves in the fire of life’s obstacles. Conceived as an unflinching examination of fury and determination, Invictus explores the depths of struggle, frustration, and perseverance that shaped Iacono into the man he is today.

Well-respected as the singer of Kataklysm and Ex Deo, head of Hard Impact Artist Management, founder of Distortion Music Group, and co-owner of hard-and-heavy booking agency Continental Touring, Iacono delivers dynamic new layers of heaviness and melody with his latest creative vehicle. A Latin epithet for various Roman deities, “Invictus” translates to “unconquered” or “invincible,” a theme put forward throughout Iacono’s latest output. The 11 songs that comprise Unstoppable offer an unflinching view of an unbreakable spirit, examined through the lens of ambitious, unapologetic heavy music. Iacono executed his vision alongside longtime collaborator J-F Dagenais (guitarist for Kataklysm and Ex Deo) and producer/main songwriter Chris Clancy (Mutiny Within). Powerhouse drummer Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc., Inhuman Condition) rounded out the record with a blistering performance. Iacono got to know Clancy, who often works alongside Colin Richardson and Andy Sneap, while making Kataklysm’s fourteenth album, 2020’s Unconquered.

Lyrically, the self-made, free-thinking singer reached further inward for Invictus, summoning a fearless power destined to provoke and inspire those disenfranchised by modern times. Invictus acts as armor against manipulation and disinformation from a stance more personal than political.

“It’s a record about everyday struggle because I’ve always been a fighter,” Iacono reasons. “It’s about the emotional impact of everything happening in our world, which inspired this anger in me and a need to express the importance of standing for what we know is true in our hearts. It’s a hybrid between that and revisiting things from my childhood that built me as a person.”

Unstoppable will be released on CD, LP, cassette, and digitally. Find pre-orders here.

Unstoppable tracklisting:

"You Will Know Who I Am"

"Eagles"

"Bleed Me Out"

"Exiled"

"Get Up"

"Weaponized"

"3656"

"Ghost Of My Father"

"Darkest Of Enemies"

"American Outcast"

"Keeping The Wolves At Bay"

"Get Up" video:

"Exiled” video:

(Photo - Deidra Kling)