MAUSOLEUM And ANATOMIA Team Up For 7-Track Split Album; Now Available For Pre-Order, Two Songs Streaming

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the new epic split album of death / doom madness showcasing Mausoleum and Anatomia. This album is up now for pre-order and will be released March 12th on CD and Digital formats.

Mausoleum return to HPGD presenting four new tracks showcasing their strongest material to date; rancid, sickening zombiecult death metal that is not for the faint of heart. Anatomia arise from their crypt, returning to Horror Pain Gore Death with three new tracks of dark, decaying doomy death metal that is more vicious and putrid than ever before. A must have split for fans of Asphyx, Autopsy, Cianide, Coffins, Derketa, Divine Eve, Hooded Menace, Grave, Impetigo, Incantation, Undergang and Winter.

Tracklist:

Mausoleum

"Shadows On The Grave"

"Voices From Beyond"

"Shrieks Of Fright"

"The Dark Abysmal"

Anatomia

"Mangled Flesh"

"Rotting Innards"

"In The Crypt"

CD and digital pre-order here.