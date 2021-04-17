MAYHEM Named Honorary Award Winner Of The Year At Norway’s Spellemannprisen Awards

The largest, most prestigious, award ceremony in the Norwegian music industry’s calendar, the Spellemannprisen awards were handed out last night (April 16th) during a virtual ceremony, and legendary black metal band Mayhem were announced as the Honorary Award Winner Of The Year.

A Spellemannprisen statement reads:

"The jury's reasoning: Icon, legend, genre defining and world-class music. Since the band's start in 1984, the Honorary Award Winner of the Year has made music that has shocked, rocked and not least inspired. With their groundbreaking and experimental musical expression, they are to be regarded as the very founder of the subgenre's origins. They have inspired countless artists of all ages and around the world since the beginning of their careers. Unfortunately, the band's heavy history has often stood in the way of talent and external music, especially for those who would not put on this music voluntarily. But the band's topicality today, and their position in the metal genre on a global level, shows that the music itself is rock solid with both timeless classics and groundbreaking releases in the catalog. The band's music, both on record and from the stage, has created music history worldwide. New documentaries, books and magazines are constantly being made about the Honorary Award Winner Of The Year and about the genre they have helped to shape and define. It is almost inevitable to discover Norwegian Svartmetall, without coming across this year's Honorary Award winner, also for new fans today. One can only consider the band as a legend and as a greatness in Norwegian music. This year's Honorary Award goes to Mayhem."

Oslo-based OKKULTOKRATI won the metal genre award for their latest album, La ilden lyse.





The upcoming Northern Ritual MMXXI Tour - featuring black metal pioneers Mayhem and the undisputed inventor of dungeon synth Mortiis as direct support - has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New dates will be announced in due course.

Says Mayem: "While it surely will come as no surprise to anyone, we are yet again forced to postpone the European tour. We would have hoped to release new dates at this time as well, but we are still working on it and will announce them as soon as we possibly can. Hails to our fans for your support through these weird times. We hope to see you all soon again!"

(Photo - Stefan Raduta)