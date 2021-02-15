MAYHEM's Northern Ritual Tour MMXXI With MORTIIS Postponed

The upcoming Northern Ritual MMXXI Tour - featuring black metal pioneers Mayhem and the undisputed inventor of dungeon synth Mortiis as direct support - has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New dates will be announced in due course.

Says Mayem: "While it surely will come as no surprise to anyone, we are yet again forced to postpone the European tour. We would have hoped to release new dates at this time as well, but we are still working on it and will announce them as soon as we possibly can. Hails to our fans for your support through these weird times. We hope to see you all soon again!"

