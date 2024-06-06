MC5 To Release First New Album In Over 5 Decades; Heavy Lifting Includes Guests SLASH, TOM MORELLO, WILLIAM DUVALL And More; "Boys Who Play With Matches" Single Streaming

MC5 will release Heavy Lifting, the first new album from the band in 53 years, on October 18 via earMUSIC. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the first single, "Boys Who Play With Matches", below.

The album was spearheaded by founding guitarist Wayne Kramer, who passed away in February. Original MC5 drummer, Dennis Thompson, who died in May, is featured on two songs.

Heavy Lifting was produced by Bob Ezrin, who says, "It's very heavy. It has a revolutionary message but also a good sense of humor. There's a little bit of heavy metal. There's quite a bit of funk. But it is a heavy record, and it's a guitar record left, right and centre. Just a wall of guitars most of the time, and mostly driven by Wayne and his ethos. It's a snapshot of a guitar man at the height of his powers. We all feel a responsibility to make sure that his work is heard, and he is celebrated. We poured our hearts into the project."

Guests on the album include Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), William DuVall (Alice In Chains), Slash (Guns N' Roses), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), and more.

In addition to the 13-track album, a 2CD / 2LP bonus disc will be released including previously unreleased live recordings from the MC50 tour in 2018 celebrating the 50th anniversary of MC5's 1969 debut album, Kick Out The Jams.

Heavy Lifting tracklisting:

"Heavy Lifting" (feat. Tom Morello)

"Barbarians At The Gate"

"Change, No Change"

"The Edge Of The Switchblade" (feat. William Duvall and Slash)

"Black Boots" (feat. Tim McIIrath)

"I Am The Fun (The Phoney)"

"Twenty-Five Miles"

"Because Of Your Car"

"Boys Who Play With Matches"

"Blind Eye" (feat. Dennis Thompson)

"Can't Be Found" (feat. Vernon Reid and Dennis Thompson)

"Blessed Release"

"Hit It Hard" (feat. Joe Berry)

Additional tracklisting (2CD/2LP):

"Ramblin' Rose"

"Kick Out The Jams"

"Come Together"

"Motor City Is Burning"

"Borderline"

"Gotta Keep Movin'"

"Future/Now"

"Poison"

"Shakin' Street"

"Sister Anne"

"Boys Who Play With Matches":

(Top photo - Jim Newberry)