MEAT LOAF Credits JOHN BELUSHI And GILDA RADNER For Helping Break Bat Out Of Hell - "They Pressured Lorne Michaels For Nine Months To Get Me On Saturday Night Live"; Video
January 17, 2025, 52 minutes ago
In the throwback video below from AXS TV, late rock legend Meat Loaf tells Dan Rather wild stories behind his hits "Bat Out Of Hell", "Paradise By The Dashboard Light", "I’d Do Anything For Love", and more.
Meat Loaf died in Nashville, Tennessee on January 20, 2022 at the age of 74. No official cause of death was released.