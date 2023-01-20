MEAT LOAF's Widow Pens Tribute On First Anniversary Of Rock Legend's Death - "Today Is An Especially Somber Day"

Legendary rock singer and actor, Meat Loaf (real name Marvin Lee Aday), passed away at the age of 74 on January 20, 2022. His widow, Deborah, has shared the following message on the first anniversary of his death:

"Today is an especially somber day for us all as we acknowledge the passing of my husband on January 20th, 2022. I hope you don’t mind but I put together a few words to express my sorrow and I am humbled to share them with you.

"Oh, how I miss you and wish I could rewind the clock and have you back beside me. Not a day goes by that I’m not thinking of you. No doubt there’s a huge piece of me missing and that’s because you were such an integral and influential part of my life. You could almost say we were joined at the hip because we shared so much together. Heck, you even enjoyed our grocery runs. It was especially hard getting you out of Costco though. You were like a kid in a candy store. I am truly blessed to have shared 20 years with you, a life-long gift. I will always love you from the bottom of my heart!" - Deborah X



(Photo - Webster Public Relations)