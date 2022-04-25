MEAT LOAF Was Only Paid $1000 For His Lead Vocals On TED NUGENT's Platinum Selling Free-For-All Album

A year before Meat Loaf made good with his 1977 release, Bat Out Of Hell,, he was the lead singer on the Ted Nugent album, Free-For-All. For his work on an album that would go on to sell over 2,000,000 copies, Meat Loaf was paid $1000.

In his 2010 Noise11.com interview, Meat Loaf told the story of his time working on Ted Nugent’s Free-For-All. “I’ll tell you exactly how that came about. I bet they owe me a fortune. Well, I bet they don’t owe for a fortune because at the time I had no money and they said, ‘I’ll give you $1000 to come and sing the lead vocals on this album’. I went “$1000? Really? Okay.”

The whole thing was finished in a couple of days. “I did all those vocals in two days,” Meat Loaf said. “I could never do that now. But all they sent me were lyric sheets and tracks. There was no reference vocals, there was no melodies, there was no anything. So I went in, all of those melodies are mine. I say ‘do you have any idea how long it is until the vocal comes in’. They’d say ‘eight bars, four bars…’. I had to wait four bars before I’d start a vocal."

