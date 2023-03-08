MEDEVIL Delve Into A Dense And Proggy Atmosphere With "Pray For Me"; Visualizer

Chilliwack, BC, Canada's Medevil is gearing up to release their second album, Mirror In The Darkness, in April and the 2015 Wacken Battle Canada finalists couldn’t be more pleased to show off their updated sound. This album is also bittersweet, it is dedicated to drummer Chris Malcolmson who, since recording, has passed away. The latest single off this progressive and adventurous new album is “Pray For Me” presented with a visualizer video.

The band digs into the slower and moodier song: “It’s a slower-paced, moodier song with a dense atmosphere and spacious chord progressions that give Liam room to shine on the vocals. The lyrics portray a person who is building walls around them, keeping others out, and not wanting to deal with the world. “Pray for Me” is one of the more accessible tracks on the album, with a driving groove and lush production. Featuring dual guitar solos and biting vocal harmonies over a soaring chorus section that will definitely get stuck in your head.”

“Pray for Me” came out of a jam session between guitarist Brett Gibbs and Malcolmson, while it’s highly accessible, they juxtaposed that accessibility with dark tones and Drop-C tuning. They focused on getting a densely layered soundscape, and since the demo had the best production while writing, they also used it as a template for producing the rest of the album, which they mostly did amongst themselves.

Angry and atmospheric and at times soothing and thought-provoking, “Pray For Me” is recommended for fans of Baroness, Metallica, and Mastodon.

Mirror In The Darkness comes out on April 7. Pre-order on Bandcamp and receive the digital download of "The Signal".

Tracklisting:

“Dead Before Birth”

“Among Thieves”

“Pray For Me”

“The Signal”

“Smoke And Mirrors”

“Weight Of The Crown”

“Mirror In The Darkness”

“Gateways”

“Veiled”

“No Peace In Rest”

“The Signal”:

"Among Thieves" lyric video:

(Photo – Matthew Collingwood)