Meet Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS At Famous Monsters Festival This September

Original KISS drummer, Peter Criss, has announced his appearance at the upcoming Famous Monsters Festival at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Peter will meet with fans on Friday & Saturday, September 13 & 14.

- Friday, September 13 - 6 - 10 PM

- Saturday, September 14 - 12:30 - 7 PM

Says Peter: "HELLO KISS ARMY! I'm looking forward to seeing you all. Safe travels and I will see you all soon!!! God Bless."

Purchase event tckets & Peter Criss pro photo op tickets here. *No tableside selfies allowed*

Maximum of five items signed per guest/family

NOTE:

Peter will not sign copies of Nothin' To Lose, Sealed With A KISS, or Behind The Mask.

No outside drum heads or drum parts.

Rockologists remake of Let Me Rock You and Out Of Control will not be signed. Only the original releases from Casablanca Records will be signed.

Drum heads will be available at the event at Peter's table with proceeds going to charity.

For any additional questions, please email axe@famousmonsters.com.