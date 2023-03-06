MEGADETH Announce Crush The World Tour 2023

Thrash metal titans Megadeth announce their 2023 Canadian tour with special guests Bullet For My Valentine and Oni. The spring 13-city tour starts in Everett, WA on April 26, with the Canadian leg kicking off April 28 in Abbotsford, BC and wraps up on May 15 in Halifax, NS. See the full itinerary below.

“We cannot wait to bring Megadeth’s Crush The World tour to the Great White North - I’m still riding high from our Sold Out Budokan show with Marty Friedman last week, but there is no letting up and it’s your turn, Canada. Get ready!” - Dave Mustaine

Cyber Army Fan Club and VIP packages go on sale beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10 am local time at Megadeth.com. American Express members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday March 7 at 12 pm local time until Wednesday, March 8 at 10 pm local time at Ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress. Live Nation and venue presales will run on Wednesday, March 8 from 10 am until 10 pm local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets will be available for the general public starting on Thursday, March 9 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.

April

26 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena

28 - Abbotsford , BC - Abbotsford Centre

29 – Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

May

1 – Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

2 – Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

4 – Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

5 – Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

8 – Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

9 – Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

10 - Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

11 – Laval, QC - Place Bell

13 – Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

15 – Halifax, NS - ScotiaBank Centre

Last week, Megadeth performed for the first time to a sold-out crowd at the world-famous Budokan Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Billed as “They Only Come Out At Night”, the concert was also a global livestream event, that included a special appearance of Marty Friedman. For those unable to be in Japan for this historic moment in rock history, the global livestream of the full performance was available for two days.

Last year, Megadeth released their highly anticipated sixteenth studio album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! to both fan and critical acclaim. The album debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 1 slot on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums, and No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is the highest charting Megadeth album of all time around the world, also notching No. 1 in Finland, No. 2 in Australia, Poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the UK, and more. Megadeth received their 13th Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance for the song “We’ll Be Back” from The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! (The band won a Grammy in 2016).