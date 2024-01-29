MEGADETH Announce Third Show At Buenos Aires' Movistar Arena

Megadeth have announced a third concert at the 15,000-capacity Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina after their first two scheduled dates at the venue, April 13 & 14, sold out.

Says Megadeth: "Argentina fans! We were so blown away by the love you showed us on the first two Argentina dates of the Crush The World Tour that we added a third on the 16th of April 🤘 Tickets are on sale NOW!"

Megadeth's next live date is scheduled for April 6 at Arena 1 in Lima, Peru. Details and available tickets for all shows, including the new April 16 date in Buenos Aires, Argentina, can be found at Megadeth.com.